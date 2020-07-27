GREEN RIVER — Following a weekend fence fire, The Green River Fire Department is reminding residents to be careful with mulch.
The fire was reported on Sunday, July 26. It was located by a fence in the alley between Hoover Circle and Uinta Drive, according to Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Damage was minimal and there were no injuries.
While the origin of the fire is undetermined, there was a lot of mulch and manure near the fence, and that was the focus of the investigation, Robinson said.
The GRFD is reminding residents to be careful with mulch, which can ignite during warm summer days. Organic materials such as manure, hay or straw can be a fire hazard and can self-ignite and start fires, Robinson said. It's always a good idea, when using these materials, to thin them out and or wet them thoroughly to avoid this from happening, he said.
