ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reported there was no armed home invasion on Purple Sage Road on Thursday morning.
Deputies responded around 8:50 a.m. Thursday to a mobile home in the Western Hills neighborhood at 45 Purple Sage Road for a reported armed home invasion. The reporting party, who lives at the residence and was home alone, told police that a woman arrived by car and stood armed with a shotgun at the front door before forcing entry into the living room as the victim retreated with a family pet to a bedroom closet.
Deputies arrived within minutes of the 911 call, quickly canvassing the area. However, they did not locate a vehicle that matched the caller’s description. After establishing a safety perimeter and instructing bystanders to temporarily shelter in place, deputies found no obvious signs of forced entry into the home and noted that the front door of the residence was locked.
While speaking with the resident by phone, deputies gained entry into the home, evacuated the 911 caller and family pet, and searched the house for the armed woman. Upon further investigation, deputies found no evidence of an intruder at or around the residence, nor that a home invasion had occurred, according to a press release.
The Sheriff’s Office concluded there is no safety concern to the Western Hills community or the public at large relating to this incident.
