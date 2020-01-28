01-29-20 Desert View school

ROCK SPRINGS — Desert View Elementary School students were evacuated to school buses due to smoke and a possible fire in the school’s kitchen on Monday afternoon. Parents Parents had to wait in line and present photo identification to pick up their children from the buses. The issue was resolved. School was back in session Tuesday and hot lunch was provided. Desert View Principal Sarah Blake was out of town Monday but was very happy with the prompt reaction of school and district staff. Blake also said she was very proud of how students supported one another during the evacuation. The principal said since she was not there Monday, she could not give the cause of the evacuation.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Lisa Romero

