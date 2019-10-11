FORT WASHAKIE – Fourth-graders from Desert View Elementary School in Rock Springs visited the Shoshone Cultural Center in Fort Washakie. The 60 students were the first in the state to take the initiative to visit, taking the Indian Education for All Act to heart.
“I’m proud of them. I’m glad they were interested enough to come. We’ve been looking forward to this,” said Zedora Enos, who runs the cultural center.
The Indian Education for All Act was signed into law in March 2017. In the more than two years since then, there has been very little interest from K-12 public schools around the state in using the resources found among the tribes on the Wind River Reservation, Enos said. That’s why the Rock Springs’ visit is so welcome.
Enos and her brother, John Washakie, gave a brief history of the Eastern Shoshone, highlighting the evolution of schooling on the Wind River Reservation. They told the children about stolen Indian children and the U.S. government’s attempt at eradicating indigenous languages with the Civilization Act of 1880.
“The drive to assimilate American Indians failed, as you can see. There’s powwows and people like Zedora who speak Shoshone,” Washakie said.
“I’m hoping to get some real, good information. Because there is a lot of misinformation,” Rock Springs parent chaperon Terri Miller said.
Her daughter, Abby, said she was looking forward to learning some history.
The cultural center includes videos, artifacts, photographs, patterns, and more.
“If people want to make moccasins or a cradleboard, I can help them do that,” Enos said.
The Rock Springs fourth-graders were also given a quick tour of the reservation.
In addition to visiting the cultural center and getting a crash course in reservation history, Enos’ daughter, Ann Abeyta, put together two activities for the students to do. They played the shinny game, which was a huge hit. They also watched Keegan Eagle hoop dance and Nataya Shoyo fancy shawl dance. High schooler Taylee Dresser explained a little bit about the significance of the dances.
“The hoop represents life. There is no beginning and no end. When I dance for you, I’m praying for you,” Dresser said.
Abeyta addressed the 60 students, “I’ve spoken to many fourth-graders in the state (in their own schools.) I asked them what tribes lived in Wyoming. They didn’t know. I was very sad our own Wyoming people didn’t know the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho. So thank you all for coming.”
“If ever you’re passing through, stop by,” Enos implored everyone.
