ROCK SPRINGS – “Son, a man’s brand is his own special mark that says this is mine, leave it alone. You hire out to a man, ride for his brand and protect it like it was your own,” Red Steagall wrote in “Ride for the Brand.”
Branding has been an important part of the human experience. The practice dates back thousands of years, as ranchers, builders and artists applied distinctive designs to identify their work. The goal is for your property to be instantly recognizable. It’s a matter of honor and stewardship that it is never mistaken for anything else.
Today the Rocket Miner proudly displays a new logo atop its pages. The final results came from in-house debates, feedback from our patrons, and the hard work of our page makers and printers. The look is meant to evoke the past while heading in a new direction.
This is not a change that was done lightly or solely for the sake of change; it was done to show we’re growing. As a whole, the Rocket Miner is signaling that a new chapter has begun. We’re working out the details as we go along, but we’re focused on creating new opportunities and continuing the fundamentals of accuracy and accountability.
We don’t believe in doing the same thing just because that’s “always how things have been done.” Businesses that do that stagnate and die. Consider the DuPont company, which began in 1802 making gunpowder. Had it only manufactured gunpowder, it probably wouldn’t be marking its 217th year.
Come visit the Rocket Miner archives, and you’ll see how the newspaper has done the same — changing its look, layout and logo over the years. It has grown and matured like the community it serves. We both had to adapt to advance, and that necessity isn’t going away.
We aim to remain the most reliable news source in southwest Wyoming, continuing our legacy of chronicling local history. We’ve staked a claim, and we’re looking to expand our territory. We welcome your feedback and suggestions as we share what’s going on in our community, because the final product is better when we have partners.
No matter the brand, the animal beneath it must prove its value. We intend to do so with our day-to-day coverage and special projects, both online and on the printed page. As our neighbors go through our coverage, it should capture their voices and their lives. It’s our belief that if we do our part by bringing the news to the people, the public will give us support and ride along with us. Memories are always better when shared.
At the Rocket Miner, we’re proud to be writing and riding for the brand. This new logo — and the stories we tell — are our way of leaving a mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.