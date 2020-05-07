GREEN RIVER — Wyoming's district courts remain open to the public, including Sweetwater County District Court, for all proceedings that are not deemed confidential by law. Physical access to court facilities is extremely limited and requires permission in advance due to COVID-19 restrictions, but remote access is available.
The Sweetwater County district court weekly calendar of non-confidential hearings will be posted at the district court entrance, at rocketminer.com, and on the Clerk of District Court's website at https://www.sweet.wy.us/departments/clerk_of_district_court/index.php. During the pandemic, nearly all district court hearings will be conducted by video conference, according to a press release. Some in-person hearings may be conducted as required by law. Courthouse access to those hearings may be restricted.
Hearings can be attended by using the court's audio/video system. Those who want to attend any non-confidential district court hearing should submit an email to the court's judicial assistant indicating "Request to participate" on the "Subject" line and providing their name and phone number.
People should submit a request to participate and required information by noon two working days prior to the hearing. The court will then provide an electronic invitation to the conference and instructions about how to attend. Staff is unable to guarantee participation for requests received after the deadline. All hearings are subject to change.
-- For matters before Judge Richard Lavery, email ktyler@courts.state.wy.us
-- For matters before Judge Suzannah Robinson, email aeychner@courts.state.wy.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.