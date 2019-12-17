ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees received a unmodified audit report, which means a clean decision.
Roxy Skogen of Skogen, Cometto & Associates presented the finding of the audit during a workshop before the regular meeting on Dec. 9.
“From an overall standpoint, everything was great,” Skogen said.
She said they considered it a pretty clean audit, which is especially impressive considering the amount of money that flows through the district in the form of grants and government funding.
“Kudos to your business office,” she said. “They do strive for excellence.”
Of the roughly $82 million in the general fund that had been budgeted in for the fiscal year that ended June 30, only about $570,000 was not spent, transferred or assigned.
Skogen told school officials they “pretty much used all of your resources.”
Board Chairwoman Carol Jelaco said, “Which is a good thing.”
Skogen said that the district’s liability increased, partially due to long-term debts. She said the Wyoming Retirement System is not fully funded, which means there’s a liability in case everyone wuo qualifies decides to use it. She noted the same is true for Social Security. Rates have increased now that it’s public knowledge that the system is in the red. Jelaco added the state is increasing its portion.
During the presentation, Sweetwater No. 1 Chief Financial Officer Scot Duncan said they are changing their bill payment schedule. Instead of waiting until the board takes action and paying them monthly, they will pay them when they are due. He said this will be beneficial to all their vendors.
Jelaco observed that they’ll save money on interest and late fees and improve their debt reputation.
During the regular meeting that followed, trustees voted to accept the audit.
