ROCK SPRINGS — While Sweetwater County School District No. 1 confirmed that Rock Springs High School football player Jaciel Granados was in an accident on school grounds and that all safety and concussion protocols were followed, officials declined to provide more information due to an ongoing investigation.
“At this time there is an active investigation that is occurring, so I will not release any details regarding the timeline and sequence of events. I will only confirm there was an incident. In addition to the investigation, our focus remains on supporting the athlete, family, coaches, staff, athletes, and students through this unfortunate event,” Director of Human Resources Nicole Bolton said in an email.
Sweetwater No. 1 does not have a specific policy on public information when it comes to an accident or other high-profile incidents on school grounds.
“The reason for this is these incidents are situational and information released is based on the situation and the circumstances involved, often including consultation with other government entities. Based upon each incident, the district determines what information may be released to the public,” Bolton said.
ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION
When it comes to releasing the results of the investigation, Bolton said they discuss findings with the parties involved, but they do not alert the public when an investigation is concluded.
“Results of an investigation are not made public from the school district. The information we are able to release will go to necessary parties,” she said.
She added it is unknown if the district will provide more details, such as a more specific timeline.
“This is undetermined at this time as there are many pieces to the investigation that have to be looked into,” she said.
WHAT CAN AND CAN’T BE SHARED?
District policy and federal and state laws dictate what information can be released to the public. Protected and confidential information may include educational records including student discipline records, protected health information including conditions of individuals receiving medical treatment, personnel and disciplinary records, and records related to an investigation.
Federal and state laws prevent school districts from sharing certain records including records protected by the Family Education Rights and Privacy Law, known as FERPA. Sweetwater No. 1 is also prevented by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPPA, from releasing protected health information related to employees and students.
“The district is subject to requirements of the Wyoming Public Records Act to deny access to personnel, student and other information considered confidential including personnel files, investigation records, library records, student records and test questions, scoring keys and a variety of other information considered confidential or protected by law,” the director of human resources said.
PROCEDURES AND PROTOCOLS
Bolton confirmed that “all procedures, safety protocols, concussion protocols, and follow through were followed.”
When it comes to safety protocols, she said this includes practice equipment and gear being certified and in approved condition, the coaching staff being certified through the Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) and properly trained in their knowledge of the sport and exercises conducted. The coaching staff members are all trained in CPR and first aid, and are concussion certified through the Wyoming High School Activities Association by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“We also have a certified trainer that was at the practice that has other specialized training in concussion protocols and injuries,” Bolton said.
RSHS coaches follow
According to information found on the Wyoming High School Activities Association website, the four steps to the
“Heads Up” action plan are:
— Remove the athlete from play.
— Ensure the athlete is evaluated by an appropriate health care professional.
— Inform the athlete’s parents/guardians about the possible concussion and give them information on concussion.
— Keep the athlete out of play the day of the injury, and until an appropriate health care professional has given written clearance that the athlete is symptom-free and may return to activity.
The guiding principal is “When in doubt, sit them out!”
Bolton defined “follow through” as meaning that the coaching staff and trainer were supervising, vigilant, immediately noticed the incident and signs of Granados’ potential concussion.
“They took immediate and proper steps to attend to the child and when the condition got to a point beyond their expertise and they deemed the situation an emergency, 911 was called,” she said.
Under Sweetwater No. 1 policy, the decision to seek outside medical attention depends on the situation and specific injury.
“If an injury or accident lend to injuries beyond any of our training or scope of duty, we will either suggest the parent take the child for outside medical or in an event of an emergency call 911,” Bolton said.
She also relayed the district’s condolences regarding the Granados’ accident.
“This was an unfortunate accident that the district and all staff took seriously, and the coaching staff along with the trainer took prompt and immediate action to care for the student. The district will continue to offer supports for the student and family, along with our coaches, staff, athletes, and student,” Bolton said.
For a look at concussion signs and symptoms or a parent’s guide to concussions, go to rocketminer.com.
