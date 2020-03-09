ROCK SPRINGS – While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, officials in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 are monitoring coronavirus reports and are actively preparing plans.
“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, we wanted to share with you the steps we are taking across the district to keep our schools healthy,” a press release stated.
Sweetwater No. 1 encourages all individuals to practice social distancing when sick.
“Parents are encouraged to keep students home who are exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms. Likewise, we encourage staff to refrain from coming to work if they show symptoms of illness. Everyone is encouraged to wash hands regularly and thoroughly with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands,” the release stated.
BEING PROACTIVE
In preparing for prevention and action, Sweetwater No. 1 is taking the following steps:
-- As part of the normal practice, schools are cleaned and sanitized daily with cleaning agents deemed effective for schools. Over the past few weeks, the frequency and extent of those cleanings have increased.
-- Nurses and administrators will be vigilant in monitoring the student body and staff for symptoms of COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure and may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
“Students will be sent home if they have a fever or are observed to have symptoms of COVID-19, the flu or a cold. While this may be inconvenient for parents, keeping sick students away from healthy students continues to be an important step in preventing the spread of illness,” the press release said.
-- The district will continue to provide updates and important information through ParentSquare, www.facebook.com/SCSD1, www.sweetwater1.org, radio stations and other media sources.
“As we continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation, communications will be updated. Please don't hesitate to call your child's school or the Central Administration Building should you have any questions or need support with the communication tools,” the release said.
WHAT CARETAKERS CAN DO
Sweetwater No. 1 advised parents to take steps at home.
-- Keep sick children home.
-- Think about child care plans in the event of a school closure.
-- Test your technology out at home. The district said it has the latest technology in place, allowing it to provide online learning in the event of school closures or isolation.
-- Please read, stay informed, and follow recommendations to help keep your own families healthy!
-- Don't panic. Be prepared while remaining calm.
“Your child will take cues from you, so if you are calm and rational, that will keep their anxiety level down,” the press release stated.
“Based on the guidance we've received from various health agencies, our own preparedness, and the current state of our operations, we are confident that our schools continue to be safe and we have no hesitations in remaining open. As this situation continues to evolve, we will closely monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials,” the press release said. “We will continue to rely on their recommendations and expertise to inform our decisions. While we understand that COVID-19 is cause for concern to many, rest assured that we will continue to base our decisions with the health and well-being of our students, employees and community as our highest priority.”
