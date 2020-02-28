ROCK SPRINGS – Countless dreamers have imagined the riches that await them at the end of the rainbow. The cleverest treasure hunters have a chance to prove their skills in a St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt next week.
To participate in the Luck of the Leprechaun contest, all you need are your eyes, your wits and your feet.
First, look for trivia questions in the ads for participating merchants in the print edition of the newspaper, rocketminer.com or www.facebook.com/rocketminernewspaper.
Next, visit the businesses and answer the trivia question correctly to earn one gold coin. Move quickly, because each location only has five coins to give away.
Finally, bring your gold coins to be counted at the Rocket Miner no later than noon Tuesday, March 10. The collector with the most gold coins will win a pot of gold containing more than $600 worth of prizes.
If you’ve always bragged that you’re a smart and lucky person, this is your chance to prove it. Participating vendors include El Primo, Huckers, Green River Recreation, Smooth Illusions, Black & Gold Studios, Inkfest, Bitter Creek Brewing, Cowboy Crepes, Bad Joker Brewing, That Yogurt Place, John Paras Furniture, Don Pedro’s Family Mexican Restaurant, Wyoming Wealth Management, Daily Knead, Desert View Animal Clinic, ThatGurl307 Auto Cleaning, Paradise Flooring, Escape Day Spa, Bird’s Nest, Wyo4News, The Hitching Post, AAA Insurance, Red Feather, Horse Palace, Elements Wellness and Chill Grill.
May the luck of the Irish smile on you.
