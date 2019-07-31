SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will host a free one-day training session for adult educators, program directors, volunteers and representatives from immigrant-serving organizations.
This training set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, is designed to enhance the skills needed to teach U.S. history, civics and the naturalization process to immigrant students and to administer comprehensive adult citizenship education programs.
The training covers:
-- Developing a comprehensive adult citizenship curriculum.
-- Methods to create, choose and adapt student-centered activities.
-- Strategies to improve English and civics skills.
-- Knowledge to prepare students for the naturalization interview and test.
The training also offers a forum to share ideas and challenges with attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to speak with local USCIS representatives and receive free educational resources. This class is open to immigrant advocates in Utah and western Wyoming.
Register online at www.uscis.gov/teachertraining by Aug. 19. Any issues with submissions should be emailed to office.of.citizenship@uscis.dhs.gov.
Training take place at the USCIS Salt Lake City Field Office, 660 S. 200 E., Suite 400, in Salt Lake City, Utah. This training is in English.
For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov.
