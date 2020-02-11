RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy announced an expansion of the company’s greenhouse gas emissions-reduction goals, reporting a commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
The new commitment applies to both power generation and natural gas operations, according to a Feb. 11 press release. The goal also covers both carbon dioxide and methane emissions, the dominant greenhouse gases, from Dominion Energy's electricity generation and gas infrastructure operations. The company says the step is a recognition of increased expectations and interest among customers as well as employees in building a clean energy future.
“Dominion Energy already has made important progress on emissions," said Thomas F. Farrell II, Dominion Energy's chairman, president and CEO.
"This new commitment sets an even higher bar that I am confident we can – and will – reach. Net zero emissions will be good for all of our stakeholders – for our customers, communities, employees and investors.”
The company said it previously committed to cut methane emissions from its natural gas operations by 50% between 2010 and 2030 and carbon emissions from its power generating facilities by 80% between 2005 and 2050. So far, Dominion has cut carbon emissions by approximately 50% since 2005 and reduced methane emissions by nearly 25% since 2010, according to the release.
Under Dominion's net zero framework, the company intends to decrease methane emissions by 65% by 2030 and 80% by 2040, from 2010 levels. The company has also committed to invest in carbon-beneficial renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that will capture an amount of methane from U.S. farms at least equivalent to any remaining methane and carbon dioxide emissions from the company’s natural gas operations, making Dominion’s gas infrastructure area net zero 10 years before the overall company.
Reducing emissions as fast as possible and achieving net zero emissions requires immediate and direct action, the press release said. That is why the company said it is moving to extend licenses for its zero-carbon nuclear generation fleet, promoting customer energy efficiency programs, and investing in wind and solar power, lower-carbon natural gas, and carbon-beneficial RNG.
Over the long term, Dominion said efforts to achieve its goal will also require supportive legislative and regulatory policies, technological advancements and broader investments across the economy, including support for the testing and deployment of such technologies as large scale energy storage, hydrogen, and advanced nuclear and carbon capture, all of which have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In addition to reducing its own emissions, Dominion Energy plans to help accelerate greenhouse gas reductions in other industries, including transportation, agriculture and manufacturing.
TRANSPORTATION
-- Dominion plans to enhance the resiliency and flexibility of its electric grid to enable more rapid deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as provided in Virginia by the Grid Transformation and Security Act.
-- The company said it is leading the way in the development of the largest electric school bus program in the nation and plans to accelerate that effort in the coming years.
-- Wider use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and hydrogen fuels in place of higher-carbon fuels in larger vehicles such as long-haul trucks and maritime shipping vessels.
INDUSTRY
Industrial reductions can be made by converting oil- and coal-powered manufacturing facilities to lower-carbon natural gas, analogous to progress achieved in electricity generation by transitioning from coal to natural gas.
AGRICULTURE
Dominion Energy is partnering with hog and dairy producers and has committed to $700 million of shared investment to capture methane emissions from the nation’s farms and use RNG to serve homes, businesses and vehicle fleets.
ABOUT DOMINION ENERGY
Dominion Energy is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. It has more than 7 million customers in 18 states.
