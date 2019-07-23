RELIANCE -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is once again issuing a warning about the dangers of going inside the Reliance Tipple north of Rock Springs.
The tipple, a familiar Sweetwater County landmark where coal mined in the Reliance area was once sorted for shipment, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The tipple is fenced, and the museum maintains a video surveillance system inside the structure. The presence of several trespassers inside the tipple recently activated the surveillance system, and their images were recorded and turned over to the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office for investigation.
The tipple's exterior may be toured, but entering the structure itself is extremely dangerous.
The museum stressed that while visitors to the tipple are welcome -- as described on the the "Tour Wyoming" website at www.tourwyoming.com/explore/sightseeing-and-attractions/reliance-tipple.html, no one should go inside the structure.
