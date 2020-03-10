ROCK SPRINGS – Special Olympian Brenden Burke of Jackson Hole had straightforward advice for those participating in the Jackalope Jump fundraiser.
“Don’t fear the cold,” he said.
Having made six jumps last year and then traveled down to Sweetwater County to participate in Saturday’s event to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming, his words carried a lot of weight. In addition to adding to his jump count at the White Mountain Golf Course, Brenden was recognized for being the “high raiser” for Special Olympians. Clad in a helmet and other protective gear, he said he was jumping for the Jackson Hole group and his friends in Special Olympics.
People turned out in T-shirts, winter gear, and costumes to be summoned to the ice and raise the money needed to provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1,900 Wyoming athletes.
Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco, who jumped with the first and final teams, said he was very excited about the cause, adding it was something he really believed in and something the community believed in too.
Though the local Jackalope Jump was one of the last ones scheduled by the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run in 2020 group, organizers still had to cut through several inches of ice to ensure access to the water for the 97 people who made the plunge. Individual jumpers and members of the 12 teams were carefully led out onto the ice. Once participants were warned not to dive in because the water was only a few feet deep, there was usually little time left before the crowd finished the countdown for people to plunge into the freezing waters. Jumpers quickly made their exit thanks to standby divers and handy ladders, and were buoyed by the supportive cheers of enthusiastic spectators. Tents that would normally be used for decontamination were on hand to provide warm showers and a sheltered place to change.
Groups who helped support the event included Sweetwater County Emergency Management Dive Team, Green River Water Rescue, Wyoming Homeland Region 4 Security Team, Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Fire District No. 1, Skills Path, Now Cap, WyoRadio, Native Sun Food Truck, Rock Springs Parks and Recreation, Green River Police Department, and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
“Thanks to all who jumped, all who supported the jumpers and all the donors,” Pacheco said. “Inclusion is alive and well in Sweetwater County, and our Special Olympians deserve to have events that allow them to enjoy competition.”
Money is still coming in, and Pacheco said the Rock Springs event raised $11,900 at last count.
“We are open to more donations, just send them to Special Olympics WY with a note to the RS Jackalope Jump,” he said.
When it comes to the local fundraisers, Life Skills raised the most and Max Mickelson raised the most for an individual before jumping in wearing his self-described “fly” outfit.
The Conquistadors Knights of Columbus Council 2441 won the costume contest, though they left their metal helmets and weaponry behind when they jumped into the golf course pond.
For those who missed the Jackalope Jump, there are other ways to assist Special Olympics, including the annual torch run and Tip a Cop.
“The core of these events is fundraising for Special Olympic athletes from our community and spreading the word about inclusion for those with intellectual disabilities. We in law enforcement deal with negative events or people who are not having their best day and the LE Torch Run gives us a chance to give back and to put smiles on the faces of our Special Olympians. Giving back is mental health to your police department and it makes me proud to be affiliated with the police agencies in Sweetwater County County (RSPD, GRPD and SWCSO),” Pacheco said.
He noted law enforcement will run the Flame of Hope through Rock Springs for the Special Olympic state games in late April or early May.
Looking further ahead, when asked if the event will return to Rock Springs next year, Chief Pacheco said, “Absolutely, people are excited to participate for a worthy cause and are committed to jumping a second time and some for the first time.”
His advice for future participants is to have fun while raising money for a worthwhile cause, wear shoes and bring a towel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.