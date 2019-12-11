ROCK SPRINGS -- Changes in the weather and temperature may change your routine, but you don't have to let that change your general well-being and fitness goals. Here are some tips to keep you on track through the winter:
-- Don't stay sedentary. Just because it is cold outside doesn't mean you have to give up on your fitness goals. Join a gym or buy a piece of equipment to use while you watch your favorite shows or listen to podcasts.
-- Keep the kids involved. Numerous activities and leagues are available throughout the city, and local recreation centers are a great way to keep the whole family healthy, happy and involved on the local social scene.
-- Make sweeping changes to your diet. The holidays don't have to be an excuse to eat thousands of extra calories. Get a head start on your New Year's resolution and make those changes to your diet you've been planning for months. Check out intermittent fasting or a ketogenic diet, and take a break from the holiday overindulgence.
-- Make a game of it. Start tracking your macronutrients via one of the thousands of apps available for smartphones. Most make it easy to scan a barcode and add that item to your food chart. Challenge yourself and try to meet all your daily macronutrient goals.
-- Practice some good old-fashioned hard work. Wyoming winters provide free exercise. Get shoveling baby! Spend time outside, take pride in your neighborhood and converse with your neighbors as you practice the age-old character builder of snow shoveling. Get the kids in on it and let the pets run around. Get some fresh air and free exercise.
-- Get active at work. Try walking during your lunch breaks or sitting on an exercise ball instead of a chair. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Sometimes the little choices make large changes to our bodies.
-- Don't let grandma make you feel guilty. Just because your family peer pressures you into going off your diet, it doesn't mean you have to do it. Stand your ground, explain your goals, and be strong again the scrutiny that will come. Look at it this way -- it could be a lot more of an enjoyable conversation compared to the usual holiday talk.
-- Hydrate and stretch daily. Humans are naturally less active in the winter, but that doesn't mean you can't take the little steps to drink more water and stretch those inactive muscles out whenever you can.
-- Recover your body. Instead of reaching for a cookie and saying, "I deserve this," why not book some physical therapy? Many local chiropractic centers, independent massage therapists and sports therapists are just an easy phone call and appointment away. Improve your mental and physical health with a relaxing visit.
-- Go a little wacky. Try something new like hot yoga or a sensory deprivation tank to up your health and get those creative juices going.
-- Cut the sugar. The holidays are an incredibly difficult time to cut down on sweet treats. However, with an elimination diet you can oust them all together and get serious results. At the very least, try eliminating them from all your drinks.
-- Get more sleep. With less daytime hours, now you don't need an excuse to be sleepy. Get off the electronics and get to bed earlier. It is amusing how many people are surprised how much better they feel when they get a full-night's rest. Boost your healthy and productivity simply by sleeping more.
-- Take a nap and skip the extra caffeine. Numerous studies have shown that a 30-minute nap can increase alertness, focus and productivity far more than an extra cup of coffee. For those that have the luxury to take a quick snooze, go for it!
-- Spend more time with your immediate family. Occasionally we can lose sight on how simple health and happiness can be. Set time apart to have family nights or entire days to play games, hang out and just enjoy each other's company. You may be amazed how much better you feel.
-- Stay on top of your chores. Winter may be an excellent time to sit back and watch the snow flakes fall, but you'll likely feel better if you stay ahead of the laundry and chores. So instead of that next Netflix episode, tackle your to-do list.
-- Schedule a little "me" time. Family is good, but a little selfish time can also make winter easier to wade through. Set aside a few hours a week where you get to be the boss and make the call with what you want to do.
-- Make time to make self-improvements or for personal maintenance. Listen to music or learn something new. Relax with your favorite tunes to lower your stress levels or listen to an e-book to stretch your mental elasticity.
