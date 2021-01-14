ROCK SPRINGS — Golfers who want to keep in the swing of things can apply their skills on multiple courses virtually thanks to the TruGolf Simulator at the Rock Springs Civic Center.
Anyone from duffers to pros can practice drives and putts, or play a virtual course nearly anywhere in the world. According to the city’s Parks and Recreation activity guide, simulators can improve accuracy, power, and control as you move through various course layouts. For example, you can change the weather to match the current environment — like Wyoming wind.
Time slots are scheduled for a minimum of one hour with successive blocks of 15-minute increments available if you call in advance or as needed, if available.
City recreation members pay $17 an hour with a $4.25 fee for each 15-minute increase. Memberships at the White Mountain Golf Course qualify.
Non-members must pay $20 per hour with a $5 fee for 15-minute increases
SIMULATOR TOURNAMENT
Registration begins Monday, Jan. 18, for the 2021 Winter Simulator Golf Tournament, where people can “play” the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.
The tournament will have a stroke play format with a 16 golfer limit. People must register by Feb. 14, and the cost is $30 per player, which includes the simulation fee.
For more information, contact the Rock Springs Civic Center at 307-352-1420.
OFF-SEASON GOLF CLINIC
Registration starts the following week on Monday, Jan. 25, for an off-season golf clinic for all skill levels to run Feb. 23 to March 11. Taught by the golf pros from White Mountain Golf Course, organizers said this three-week course is designed to prevent the off-season slump and improve skills before the summer rounds. Classes are limited to 10 people each, ages 8 and up.
Two sessions will be conducted each night in the Civic Center gym — from 6-7 pm or 7:15-8:15 p.m. — and the clinic includes one 30-minute session in the golf simulator. Fees cost $50 per golfer.
Registration will continue until the clinic is filled.
All skill levels are encouraged to participate.
