ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites downtown merchants to attend the quarterly merchant meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Broadway Theater.
Organizers will highlight upcoming holiday promotions in downtown include:
n Carriage rides
n Santa Saturdays
n Plaid Friday
n Small Business Saturday
n Bingo
Business owners are encouraged to bring business cards, flyers, other promotional items and share successful strategies.
Meetings are hosted quarterly. Business owners may send someone in their place to take notes if they cannot attend.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434.
