ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is excited to announce the second ARTember from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.
Built on the successful 2016 Art walk, the ARTember event will feature live music, an art fair, chalk drawings, rock painting, performing arts and mural walking tours, according to a press release. It is a free event showcasing the work of local artists, artisans, musicians and performers.
Artist booths include:
-- Stephen Wardell
-- William Travis Hart
-- Howard Hart
-- Gwendolyn Quitberg
-- Amanda Romero
-- Leslie Webster
-- Nathan Wonnacott
-- Deborah Soule
-- Susie Von Ahrens
-- Patti Meyerbird
-- Harlie Holt
-- David Danielson
-- Andrew Kneeland
-- Kamryn Ferrell
-- Effie Manley
-- Dennis Nate
-- Jef Edwards
-- Rose Klein
-- Edie Reed
-- Jordan Wallace
-- Taylor Wallace
For biographies on each artist, go to downtownrs.com.
Musicians performing on South Main Street during the event include Shandryn Trumball, Eddy Delbridge and Chuck Dittman. Mike Manning will be doing a Chainsaw Woodcarving Demo from 12:30-2 p.m. A Childrens’ Art Booth will be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hungry Buddha Food Truck, Neurotic Dogs and Chill Out Ice Cream will be there as well. Organizers remind the public to attend the Wyoming Roots Music Festival to celebrate the art of music at the Broadway Theater from 7-9 p.m. Admission costs $10 at the door.
