About the Jim Bridger Power Plant

In 1969, PacifiCorp and Idaho Power jointly proposed a new power generating plant in Wyoming. Construction of the Jim Bridger Plant began in the 1970s. Unit 1 was completed in 1974 and was followed by Unit 2 in 1975 and Unit 3 in 1976. The fourth unit came online in 1979. Each operating unit has a 2,800-degree furnace that produces 1,000-degree steam, which turns turbines to generate electricity.

At full power, the plant can put out more than 2.1 million kilowatts of electricity an hour, enough power to light three Salt Lake Cities, according to company literature. To do this, the plant can consume 1,100 tons of coal in an hour. The plant burns around 6 million tons of coal a year, according to Bridger Coal Company Manager of Technical Services Scott Palmer.

At 40 years, the plant has already in some respects lived longer than it should. Most coal power plants have a design life of 35-40 years, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen.

To meet new federal haze rules, Units 3 and 4 of the plant are equipped with multi-story technologies that filter nitrous oxide emissions — which reduce visibility by creating haze. Building similar technologies onto units 1 and 2 would cost an estimated $100 million to $150 million, per unit.

Eskelsen said the plant has been able to meet the haze rules in Units 1 and 2 by controlling the temperature of the units’ coal combustion, but the haze rules get stricter over time.

Sources: WyoFile, Rocket Miner