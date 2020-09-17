ROCK SPRINGS — After having multiple bus light violations in the last few days, the Green River Police Department (GRPD) is reminding everyone to be careful and follow the rules when driving in school zones and around school buses.
"Please be aware when traveling in school pick up zones, school parking lots, and other parking areas that buses make frequent stops," a press release states.
"When you see a bus with flashing yellow lights, that means they are stopping to pick up or drop off children," the department explains. "Make sure you stop when the red lights flash and the stop sign deploys. Please do not try to hurry past the bus with yellow lights flashing. If the stop sign deploys as you are passing you could be subject to a citation."
A citation for meeting or passing a stopped school bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750 plus court costs. Offenders could receive a citation even in a private parking area.
The GRPD wants everyone to keep these points in mind:
- Prepare to stop for school buses with yellow flashing lights.
- Stop when the red lights flash and the stop sign deploys.
- Plan ahead for delays in your morning commute.
- Watch for children crossing streets.
"Let’s work together to keep our kids safe as they commute to school," the police department says.
