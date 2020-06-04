ROCK SPRINGS — A drive-thru immunization clinic will be offered for incoming seventh-graders by Sweetwater County Public Health.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at Public Health at 333 Broadway in Rock Springs. People can get their children on the list by calling 307-922-5390.
The immunization clinic is specifically for incoming seventh-graders who need Tdap and Menveo vaccines, according to a press release. Tdap is a booster of the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis vaccines. Menveo is a vaccine to help prevent invasive meningococcal disease.
“We’re offering these specific vaccines for kids who have not yet been immunized,” Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said. “We’re offering the immunizations now as a way to play catch-up. Seventh-graders typically are given this immunization during a spring clinic, but school was canceled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.