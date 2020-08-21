ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies mobile pantry truck will be in Rock Springs on Saturday, Aug. 22 to provide food assistance to anyone in need.
Distribution will be from 1-4 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena parking lot, 3320 Yellowstone Road. Food is available for anyone seeking supplemental food assistance and will be provided on a first come, first served basis. There are no qualifications, membership fees or eligibility forms to complete.
For the past several months, the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has been delivering food around the state with its COVID-19 response mobile pantry. The drive-up model keeps food recipients in their cars and encourages social distancing. Pre-bagged or boxed food is placed in the trunk or back seat of each vehicle.
For additional information, contact Sweetwater County Emergency Management at 307-922-5371. The mobile pantry truck will also be distributing food from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Crossroads New Life Church at 101 Commerce Drive in Evanston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.