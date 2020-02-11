SWEETWATER COUNTY – As part of a countywide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over Super Bowl weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 67 vehicles and arrested four drivers for alleged impaired driving.
The focus was on impaired drivers, but area law enforcement also issued nine speeding citations and issued 51 warnings for traffic violations. There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater County over the weekend.
Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are conducting a county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement effort in 2020. The Super Bowl operation was the first of six planned operations for county law enforcement. The next combined effort will be St. Patrick's Day impaired driving enforcement on Tuesday, March 17.
The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws, according to a press release. Concentrated efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcements zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.
Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming's roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunken drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.
