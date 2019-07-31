ROCK SPRINGS -- The mobile command center has arrived for the fourth year in Sweetwater County for use by the Sweetwater County DUI Task Force during Wyoming’s Big Show. It is parked at Fire Station No. 3 on Elk Street for ease and accessibility by the task force comprised of the Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol. The task force will conduct driving under the influence enforcement via the command center through Aug. 4.
The mobile command center was purchased in 2014 using funding through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Governor’s Council Against Impaired Driving grants for approximately $600,000. It is housed by the Cheyenne Police Department and is used across the state for DUI enforcement by county task forces.
Within the center, officers have the ability to conduct breathalyzers, drug recognition expert examinations, obtain blood draws and perform field sobriety maneuvers. Officers can quickly complete their investigation with all of the equipment centralized at the command center thereby returning back to patrolling the streets. The command center is also equipped with lights and cameras for assistance in investigations of accidents or other types of crime scenes.
The Rock Springs Police Department reminds everyone to be safe this weekend and celebrate responsibly. Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your keys at home. If you’re drinking, don't drive. Extra patrols will be out all weekend to help ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone.
