ROCK SPRINGS — A Reliance woman crashed her vehicle into a utility pole on Sunday and was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a report of a single vehicle crash near Hose and Rubber Supply at 1307 Elk St on Sunday, May 10, at around 4:46 p.m., according to a press release.
The investigation revealed a white GMC SUV had left the road and collided with a utility pole. No injuries were reported.
Victoria Wetzel, 38, of Reliance was arrested for an alleged DWUI. The crash remains under investigation.
The RSPD reminds the public that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
