WAMSUTTER – A Ford Mustang Convertible struck a fire engine Wednesday after the crew responded to a rollover accident, and four Wamsutter volunteer firefighters were injured by the second crash.
The Wamsutter Volunteer Fire Department was working an accident scene of a single-vehicle rollover off the north side of westbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 170 on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The pickup truck involved in the rollover had just been towed away and the driver had escaped with minor injuries, according to a press release.
Around 8:30 p.m., while Wamsutter volunteer firefighters were working around the new Engine 1 to cleanup from the scene, a westbound Ford Mustang Convertible slid off the road at highway speeds and rear-ended the unoccupied fire engine. Five crew members were standing in close proximately to the engine and two were impacted by the Mustang. Another was hit by the fire engine which was hit with such force it skidded forward several feet, striking the firefighter in the process. The fourth firefighter was slightly injured when trying to get out of the way of the oncoming car. The fifth firefighter was on the opposite side of the fire engine, standing with the driver from the previous accident, and neither were injured.
After the Ford Mustang hit the fire engine, it careened into the middle of the westbound lanes, where the sole occupant, the driver, was trapped.
“Without hesitation, all of the Wamsutter volunteer firefighters, including all four who had been injured, immediately started extrication and medical aid to the driver who had just hit them,” a press released stated.
They successfully extricated the driver, and he was transported to Rawlins, where he was flown to Salt Lake City. His status is unknown.
Wamsutter Fire called for assistance from Carbon County fire, which responded along with an additional ambulance. The four injured firefighters were transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins with minor injuries. The four were all treated and released early Thursday morning.
“It is an absolute miracle that none of the firefighters were seriously injured or killed last night,” the release stated.
The road conditions were slightly wet, and some ice was forming on Interstate 80 from several snow flurries. The Wamsutter Fire Engine that was struck was parked off the shoulder of the highway, and there were road flares and emergency lights operating at the time of the incident. The fire engine is only two years old and now may be a total loss, according to the release.
Both Sweetwater County and Carbon County fire departments are working to assist the Wamsutter VFD at this time. For the next several days, firefighters from Sweetwater County Fire Department will be staffing the Wamsutter Fire Station and its other fire engine to allow those who were impacted by this incident to recover and rest while ensuring the community is still protected and maintain the level of service that Wamsutter VFD has delivered to the town and eastern Sweetwater County.
The public is urged to reduce speeds as they go into winter driving conditions. Drivers are to remember that it is the Wyoming state law to reduce speed and “move over” for emergency vehicles operating along the roadways.
This is the second time in almost 10 years that the Wamsutter Volunteer Fire Department has had a fire engine struck and severely damaged while parked on the side of Interstate 80.
“There have been an ever increasing number of emergency vehicles struck while operating along the interstates of Wyoming, especially here in Sweetwater County. We must all work together to improve our efforts to require the travels of our state to slow down and move over for us while we work in this extremely dangerous environment. We cannot continue to allow this to become the norm,” the press release said. “We need to work closer with our responding agencies, WYDOT and law enforcement to create safer work areas for us along the roadways and increase enforcement of the ‘move over’ law. If we do not, the first responders and highway workers of this state will be at a greater risk than ever and the outcomes will not be minor injuries, they will be much worse. And that is too late to make a difference.”
