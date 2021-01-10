SWEETWATER COUNTY — Have you ever wished you could have a story read to you at any time? Thanks to the Sweetwater County Public Library System, you can.
Those who want to listen to a story can call the Library System's Dial-A-Story phone line each month to hear a new story read aloud by the library's story tellers.
According to the Library System, Dial-A-Story offers a wide range of stories for different age groups. Stories can be repeated as many times as the listener wants.
To listen to a story, dial either (307) 872-3201 or (307) 352-6660 and follow the directins.
