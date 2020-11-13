ROCK SPRINGS — Enroll Wyoming will be hosting a series of events in Sweetwater County to help people sign up for health insurance through the healthcare.gov marketplace during open enrollment.
Enrollment events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs on the following dates: Nov. 19, Nov. 24, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. In Green River, Enroll Wyoming will be available to help people from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, Dec. 4, and Dec. 11.
Health insurance navigators will answer questions about the federal insurance marketplace and help people sign up for health insurance. All services are fre of charge. They are also available to meet with consumers via phone and online platforms.
Open enrollment is the time that individuals and families can apply for new health insurance coverage or change their coverage for 2021. It runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, 2020. Most individuals and families will not have the option to enroll in coverage outside this time frame unless they have a life change such as marriage, birth or loss in coverage.
Enroll Wyoming received additional money to support its open enrollment efforts for this year through the CARES Act. Governor Gordon directed a portion of CARES Act Funding to be dedicated to outreach, education and enrollment assistance for Wyoming individuals and families to access the health coverage and care they need.
