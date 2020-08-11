RAWLINS – Wyoming fire crews were securing the perimeter of the Bradley Fire on Tuesday, and no fire growth was expected to occur. The fire is 50% contained and very minimal fire behavior, like smoldering and some interior torching, is expected to occur but should not pose any additional threat, according to a press release.
Evacuations along Long Creek were lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Landowners who plan to return to their property are being asked to stop by the incident command post located at the North Red Hills Campground for a fire update and coordination on any fire activities that may be occurring.
“I just want to thank all the landowners and our partners at Carbon County,” Incident Commander Timothy Sherwin said. “We had a prompt and effective evacuation along Long Creek and that really assisted our fire crews in getting this fire under control and limit the risk to the public and our firefighters.”
The Bradley Fire remains at approximately 1,700 acres big. It started around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. The cause of the fire is unknown.
People are asked to report wildfires to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center at 1-800-295-9953 or dial 911.
