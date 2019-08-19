PINEDALE—Evacuations near Boulder Lake due to the Tannerite fire were lifted Sunday evening.
The Tanneriite fire started Saturday at 12:52 p.m. on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Burnt lake Road above the Boulder Lake Dam road remains closed, according to the Sublette County Sheriff's Office. As of Sunday afternoon, the fire size was estimated to be 1,340 acres burning in sage, grass and timber and was 20% contained.
Evacuations were in effect Saturday afternoon and most of Sunday for the Boulder Lake Estates, Boulder Lake Campground, Burnt and Meadow Lake and associated trailheads. The Red Cross had set up a shelter for people with primary residences in the evacuation area. As of Sunday evening, there were no reported structure losses.
The fire is human caused and is under investigation, according to the press release.
A red flag warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Low humidity and strong gusty winds could create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.