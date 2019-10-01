GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater Events Complex staff presented three proposed specific purpose tax projects to the Sweetwater County Commission at its regular meeting Tuesday morning.
While commissioners expressed their support for the Events Complex, several shared concern about the total cost of the proposals. Potential projects include the expansion and renovation of the exhibit hall, construction of a new indoor arena with renovation of the existing indoor arena, and an upgrade to the water system. The total projected cost of all three would be $24,085,103.
Commission Chairman Wally Johnson said he has always been a strong supporter of the Events Complex, but the problem is determining the total to put on the ballot and how to present it to voters. Johnson previously suggested a total of $80 million for all proposed projects and noted that the Events Complex is asking for one-third of that. He said it will be difficult to whittle the amount down to what the commission thinks should be on the ballot and packaging it in such a way that voters won't say they don't want any part of it.
"We have a daunting task before us," Commissioner Roy Lloyd said.
Lloyd said his worry with a project like this is the sticker shock of voters and the possibility of losing a good opportunity by asking for too much.
In presenting the proposal, Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd said the facility contributes to quality of life and is an important part of the economic well being of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.
"We would like to be on the list, but the public would also like us to be on the list, and we bring funds back to the community," Larry Lloyd said.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said she would like to see specific numbers on exhibit hall usage as well as amounts brought in by the Events Complex. She said numbers could be shared later via email.
Larry Lloyd estimated that with the help of the high school rodeo, $68 million has been brought in, and that $25 million to $30 million could come in each year going forth. The Events Complex is a unique asset, serving as a destination facility that also accommodates the local population, he said, adding that money brought in from national events benefits local businesses such as grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants.
PROJECTS PROPOSED
-- $6,780,000 for exhibit hall renovation and expansion. Updates would include floor and wall coverings as well as acoustical improvements. Sliding wall systems would be installed to allow space to be customized. The expansion would add about 8,000 square feet to the building.
-- $16,170,000 for a new indoor arena and renovation of the existing indoor arena. Use of the indoor arena has increased 30% in the past 1- years, and a new indoor arena is imperative to keep the Events Complex competitive in hosting local and regional/national equine events, according to the proposal. Upgrades to the existing arena could replace tent structures currently used and open space for year-round use.
-- $1,135,103 for the water system upgrade. Currently, water comes in on the north side of the property. The proposal would add a second water line on the southwest to meet flow needs and safety standards.
The commission did not take any action on the presentation at the meeting. Previously, county commissioners asked the specific purpose tax committee to present proposals by Sept. 30 so that they would have a chance to look at it. The committee plans to meet on Oct. 8 to make final preparations before bringing a proposal before commissioners at the Oct. 15 meeting.
