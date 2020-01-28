ROCK SPRINGS — After recent events at Rock Springs High School sparked divisions among students and conversations in the community about students' freedom of speech and expression, some RSHS students organized a rally Tuesday during lunch break to share their beliefs. Participants gathered at the bottom of James Drive, drove vehicles decked out with flags up to the high school and then back down James Drive.
In a Facebook group named "We are all one!" students discussed plans to host a walk today during lunch Tuesday. Rather than a walk, students ended up doing a "train," driving their vehicles from the bottom of James Drive up to the high school and back.
Several vehicles participating in Tuesday's rally/parade sported United States flags. Students were enthusiastic, but Rocket Miner staff only observed respectful behavior and no confrontations.
The majority of vehicles participating in Tuesday's parade flew either American or Donald Trump flags.
In a Facebook group called "We are all one!" students invited anyone to come and "bring your flags and any other gear representing what you believe in."
The intent of Tuesday's parade was to show that RSHS students are united despite different beliefs, according to the "We are all one!" Facebook group.
About 10 to 15 vehicles participated in Tuesday's event.
After the parade, some students took down their flags while others left them up.
