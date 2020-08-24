SWEETWATER COUNTY — Another Air Quality Alert for wildfire smoke has been issued for central and western Wyoming, extending until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, and a Hazardous Weather Outlook this week warns of elevated fire conditions and possible record high temperatures.
Heavy smoke from wildfires in California, Colorado, Idaho and Oregon has been observed across portions of western and central Wyoming. Smoky conditions will begin to slowly improve through the day Tuesday as a series of weather disturbances move through the area.
It is recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the National Weather Service Office in Riverton warns of scattered thunderstorms and elevated fire conditions throughout the week. Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected most days. Near record high temperatures are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures becoming closer to seasonal norms by Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
Air Quality Alerts are transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health.
