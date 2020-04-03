ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College will offer a 16-month business degree online, starting in the fall of 2020.
Though anyone can enroll in the FastTrack program, the degree was designed for adult learners. It is solely online and allows students to move faster into a degree than the traditional classroom option.
Flexible scheduling meets the needs of those students who live in rural areas, are working while studying, or are looking to save money — without leaving the comfort of their own home, according to a press release. Students in the FastTrack program can save $550 compared to the traditional classroom option.
“This degree allows students who need the flexibility of online learning to design an educational path that supports their life goals and integrates with their professional work experience,” said Beth Gard, instructor of business at Western.
Seeking a degree can seem daunting to some — especially online. Western excels in online education and is ranked No. 1 for online learning amongst community colleges in Wyoming by Guide to Online Schools, the release stated. Additionally, Western is ranked as the No. 2 most affordable college for online associate degrees in the nation by Affordable Colleges Online.
Western offers students enrolled in the FastTrack program personal advising, 24-hour technical support, expansive online library resources including librarian assistance, and online tutoring services 365 days a year.
Students interested in enrolling in the FastTrack program can apply at https://tinyurl.com/vc5al2d. For more information or questions about this or any other Western program, visit https://www.westernwyoming.edu/academics/major-programs/business/business-management/fast-track.php or call 833-478-5328.
