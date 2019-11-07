ROCK SPRINGS — Halloween is behind us and the holidays are just around the corner, so YWCA is preparing for the annual Festival of Trees.
The event will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Spring and culminate on Dec. 5, when the auctions will occur. During Festival of Tree’s week, decorated trees, wreaths, and themed baskets will be available for viewing and community members may vote for their favorite tree. The event is open to the public and there is no fee for entry.
YWCA has extended the length of time available for viewing the trees in order to give the public many chances to come down and view them, according to a press release. It is a beautiful site to see so many decorated Christmas trees lighting up the lobby of Commerce Bank. Besides the extended viewing time, Commerce Bank is hosting photos with Santa on Nov. 29, Black Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Silent auction bidding will be going on all during the next week.
Everything is leading up to the final auction night when over a dozen lucky people get to take home a beautifully decorated tree for the holidays. On Dec. 5, there will be a reception starting at 6 p.m. There will be desserts available and the last chance to bid on the silent auction items. The silent auction will end by 7 p.m. when the live auction begins.
Commerce Bank of Wyoming is working with YWCA through this event to support the services they provide. BP Corporation is an additional sponsor of this event. The funds from the event will support YWCA and the hundreds of Sweetwater County residents each year served every year. YWCA services include quality child care and preschool, domestic violence and sexual assault prevention and support and a financial empowerment education program. The child care program works with children six weeks through 12 years of age, allowing parents to work and/or attend school. The program delivers the tools necessary for school readiness, along with social and developmental skills essential for healthy growth. YWCA offers a sliding fee scale for individuals that qualify. YWCA also provides support, services and resources to victims of family violence to allow them to move forward towards a life free from violence. With a 24 hour a day shelter and crisis line, help is always available. YWCA works to help individuals take charge of their financial life through free basic financial education services available to anyone in Sweetwater County. Knowing where your money goes rather than wondering where your money went is the key focus of the program. YWCA Financial Empowerment will work with and mentor individuals starting as early as elementary school to develop fiscal responsibility habits.
Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will allow YWCA to continue to provide these services in Sweetwater County.
“In order to provide quality services we must raise funds, apply for grants and host events such as the Festival of Trees” said Kayla Mannikko, development director. “The services provided are critical to the success of the local economy and society in general.”
This is the seventh year YWCA has hosted the Festival of Trees.
“This event has something for everyone,” said Melinda Baas, YWCA executive director. “Whether you want an amazing new Christmas tree, a great basket for yourself or a friend, or you just want to get into the Christmas Spirit, this event has you covered.”
For more information or to donate to the event, call the YWCA at 307-352-6635.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.