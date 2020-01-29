GREEN RIVER — The final Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent candidate, Craig Barringer, spent the day in Green River on Tuesday, touring schools and the community, meeting with staff and administration, and answering questions at a public forum and formal interview.
During the community forum, Barringer answered questions posed by a panel of school district and community members as well as a few questions asked by the audience at forums for the other two school superintendent candidates, Teresa Chaulk and Joel K. Dvorak.
Barringer said a school superintendent's job is to look down the road and set up a system for success, and to help set and carry out the vision of the school board. His ultimate goal is for every student to cross the stage at graduation and become a productive member of society.
Referring to his current job as school superintendent in Libby, Montana, Barringer said the school board there has done innovative things and won an award in the face of budget cuts. He has worked as superintendent there since 2014, and was superintendent at another Montana district from 1998-2014.
In order to get students connected to 21st century skills in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), Barringer said one thing he's done in his current position is reach out to business leaders.
As far as his leadership approach, Barringer considers himself a servant/leader and an optimist. He said that he is not afraid to make decisions and also not afraid to admit his mistakes. He works to gather as much information as he can about an issue in order to respond instead of react.
Resumes for all three applicants can be viewed at www.swcsd2.org. A decision on the one chosen to be the next Sweetwater No. 2 school superintendent is expected to be made early in February.
