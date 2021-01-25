GREEN RIVER — The Green River volunteer fire department not only battled a blaze on I-80 Sunday night, but did so in very cold weather.
Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson says the department received the call around 9 pm Sunday night at mile marker 78 West of Green River, according to a press release. A truck transporting a new fifth wheel trailer caught on fire.
There were no injuries but the truck and trailer were a total loss.
Robinson says the fire department was on the scene for two hours and were dealing with temperatures in the 10-degree range. Robinson says while the truck and trailer were a total loss, the department did keep about 80 gallons of diesel fuel from going up in flames.
