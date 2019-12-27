GREEN RIVER — Firefighters worked through the night Thursday and Friday to extinguish a fire in a Green River building that served as an elementary school for decades.
The fire in the building now known as Washington Square was declared fully extinguished as of 6:35 a.m. Friday by Green River Fire Chief Mike Nomis.
The Green River Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the building early Thursday evening. The building became engulfed in flames, and crews worked overnight to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.
Crews fighting the blaze were sent home Friday morning, and a new crew came onsite to conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire. To reduce traffic in the area and allow necessary emergency vehicle access, the Green River Police Department announced that the East Third North and North First East road to Riverview Cemetery Road would be closed until further notice.
BUILDING HISTORY
Washington Elementary School was Green River's first "primary grades only" school.
It opened on Nov. 30, 1925, to fifth- and sixth-graders. The other grades were set to move in "as soon as the seats can be refinished and moved," according to the Nov. 27, 1925, edition of the Green River Star.
Washington served as an elementary school until 1979 when the new Washington School was built. The building then served as Sweetwater County School District No. 2's Central Administration's offices from 1979 to 1998.
In 1998, the old school was sold to a private owner to be used as an office building, eventually becoming Washington Square.
Sweetwater County Historical Museum Executive Director Brie Blasi said the old Washington School "was one of the few school buildings in the state that had been adaptibly reused, so it is very sad for historic preservation efforts in the state as well."
