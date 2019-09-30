ROCK SPRINGS – An emergency drill led to a brief evacuation at Western Wyoming Community College just before noon on Monday. Students, faculty and staff did not know the drill was planned, but it didn't disrupt their normal routine for long.
One Rock Springs Fire Department engine responded Monday. Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley said the drill went well. He explained that they work with Western staff to conduct these practice drills so people know how to get out safely, and for emergency responders to observe behavior and make sure the alarms work, which they did Monday.
Susie Heslep of Mustang Central added it is good to know the emergency notification system is working.
Wamsley said Monday’s exercise focused on the main building of the Rock Springs campus, where they haven’t conducted a drill in awhile. He said while they haven’t been conducting drills in the dorms, they usually respond to the alarms going off each semester.
The fire chief said the goal is to make sure everyone is as safe as possible in case something should go wrong. If there’s a fire, Wamsley said people should head to the nearest exit, go outside, and find a safe place that is out of the way of traffic and, in poor conditions, the wind.
