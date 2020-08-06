VERNAL, Utah — Due to the Richard Mountain Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Vernal Field Office has issued a temporary emergency closure for the “B” portion of the Green River from the Little Hole boat ramp to the Indian Crossing boat ramp in Utah below the Flaming Gorge Dam.
The temporary closure is necessary for public safety and resource protection, according to the BLM.
“Public safety is always the top priority during a wildfire,” said Vernal Field Manager Roger Bankert. “I want to make sure the people we serve are safe while recreating on public lands while also allowing our fire crews the flexibility to quickly access these areas to protect the valuable resources that exist here. Once the Richard Mountain Fire is contained and the risk has past, everyone here at the BLM Vernal Field Office looks forward to welcoming the public back to their public lands.”
The BLM has posted emergency closure signs at the main entry points to the recreation area and trail heads. Maps of the affected area and other documents associated with this closure are available at the Vernal Field Office, at 170 South 500 East in Vernal or online at utahfireinfo.gov and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6918/.
The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020 and has grown to more than 6500 acres. The fire remains 0% contained and is burning in sage brush, grass and juniper in both Utah and Wyoming. A BLM Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) took command of the fire on Tuesday evening and is engaging the fire as necessary to protect valuable resources where a high probability of success exists and risk to fire personnel is manageable.
Please report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (Wyo.) at 1-800-295-9953, the Uintah Basin Interagency Dispatch Center (Utah) at 1-435-789-7021 or local 911.
