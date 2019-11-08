ROCK SPRINGS – An exceptional city employee, firefighter, friend and family man received attention at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday. Rick Cozad, a fire inspector for the Rock Springs Fire Department, accepted a retirement plaque, fire helmet, and accolades from those who have worked with him.
He retired after 28 years and two months, having started September 1991.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said it’s always hard to lose good, dedicated individuals like Cozad, whose commitment and camaraderie drew praise.
Rock Springs Fire Chief Jim Wamsley presented Cozad with the helmet he wore while he protected his community.
“I hope you will remember us fondly,” Wamsley said. “We certainly will remember you.”
At the end of the presentation, the many firefighters who lined the back of council chambers gave him a standing ovation.
“Thank you guys for coming,” Cozad said.
LOTS TO DO LOCALLY
Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency manager, spoke about upcoming holiday events hosted in Rock Springs.
He talked about Plaid Friday, which will take place Nov. 29. It is meant to be an anti-Black Friday event, where the shopping focus after Thanksgiving is directed at hometown businesses, such as those found in downtown Rock Springs.
First Bank is sponsoring an event where the first 100 customers in the door on Nov. 29 will receive special plaid bags containing information from businesses, special offers, discounts and information about holiday shopping hours and a few gift certificates.
The next day, on Small Business Saturday, Santa will visit downtown and meet with people at the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Children will receive train conductor hats.
The same day, free horse and carriage rides will return starting at the Coal Train Coffee Depot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Banks said the rides take about 10 minutes and are free thanks to generous sponsors. Santa’s visits and the rides will continue every Saturday through Christmas.
The annual living window displays can be viewed 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Banks said they hope to have about 10.
People can watch a screening of “The Polar Express” at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 2 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Broadway Theater.
Banks also highlighted the Rocket Miner’s $2 pledge, which challenges people to spend $100 in their community over the holiday season. He said it’s a great way to encourage residents to shop local.
“We appreciate the Rocket Miner,” he said.
Join the campaign by visiting the Rocket Miner Office at 215 D St. in Rock Springs, mailing forms to P.O. Box 98, Rock Springs, WY 82902, or by emailing your name, city and email to adsales2@rocketminer.com.
Mayor Kaumo said, “Sounds like a lot of exciting things are happening downtown.”
OTHER BUSINESS
— The council passed third readings of ordinances revising wireless communication regulations and administrative procedures regarding zoning.
— Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply received a trophy for winning the Paint the Town Pink cancer awareness storefront decorating contest.
— Laura Leigh was unanimously appointed to fill Rebecca Briesmaster’s unexpired term on the Beautification/Tree Committee.
— The council voted to pursue a $2,500 grant for tree planting.
— The Rock Springs Fire Department was given permission to fill vacant captain and firefighter positions and the Parks and Recreation Department was cleared to hire a rec center superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.