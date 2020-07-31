ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department quickly put out a structure fire early Thursday.
Firefighters were dispatched around 12:29 p.m. to 1824 Kennedy Ave. The RSFD responded with three engines and 11 firefighters. Sweetwater County Fire District 1 was also requested and responded with five personnel.
The fire was under control at 12:40 p.m., and crews continued to extinguish hot spots and conduct salvage operations. The fire was contained to the room of origin, and there is extensive smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home, according to a press release.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported. The fire was initially reported by a neighbor; the homeowner was not at home when the fire was reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
