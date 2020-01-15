ROCK SPRINGS—Sweetwater County firefighters, including the Rock Springs Fire Department, responded to a blaze at Cruel Jack's Travel Plaza on Purple Sage Road west of Rock Springs in the middle of the night Tuesday. Sweetwater Fire District No. 1 personnel were doing cleanup work at the site Wednesday morning. Additional information will be provided as it is released by authorities.
