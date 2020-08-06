ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – Several wildland firefighting resources have arrived at the Richard Mountain Fire burning approximately 50 miles south of Rock Springs in both Wyoming and Utah.
A total of 217 firefighters are now working to keep the fire west of Red Creek, south of Clay Basin Road, East of Highway 191, and north of Browns Park Road.
“Overall, we had some decent weather conditions yesterday allowing us to get some valuable resources in place to work this fire,” said Operations Section Chief Mike Wengert. “We did have some fire move south of Browns Park Road yesterday afternoon, so we’re going to have one of our three divisions in that area focusing on keeping the fire contained west of Red Creek and north of the Goslin Mountains.”
The Richard Mountain Fire grew slowly over the past 12 hours and is approximately 7,064 acres, burning in pinyon pine, juniper, grass, and brush in steep terrain.
Thursday was considered a critical day for crews working the Richard Mountain Fire as weather conditions could cause fire behavior to increase quickly.
Two roads have been closed due to the fire. Clay Basin Road is closed at U.S. Highway 191, and Browns Park Road is closed at Jesse Ewing Canyon and at U.S. 191. A temporary emergency closure has also been issued for the “B” portion of the Green River from the Little Hole boat ramp to the Indian Crossing boat ramp in Utah below the Flaming Gorge Dam.
The Richard Mountain Fire began at approximately 2 p.m. on August 3, 2020 and remains 0% contained. Fire crews will continue to engage the fire as necessary to protect valuable resources in the area when they have a high probability of success and risk to personnel is manageable.
People are encouraged to report all wildfires immediately to the Casper Fire Dispatch Center (Wyo.) at 1-800-295-9953, the Uintah Basin Interagency Dispatch Center (Utah) at 1-435-789-7021 or local 911.
