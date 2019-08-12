KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office has begun a pilot program offering permits for fuelwood and Christmas trees online as part of its ongoing efforts to better serve the public,.
“The BLM works to maintain healthy forests and woodlands that include abundant opportunities for harvest and use of forest products,” Kemmerer Field Office Manager Aaron Mier said in a press release. “We are pleased to offer this pilot program enabling members of the public to purchase fuelwood and Christmas tree permits online.”
The BLM has long offered permits to members of the public for harvest of forest products from BLM-managed land. However, before the pilot program began, customers had to drive to their local BLM office – sometimes over very long distances – to buy these permits.
Now, customers in participating field offices can visit https://forestproducts.blm.gov to purchase fuelwood and Christmas tree permits online (Permits for other forest products still require an in-person office visit. Once at the web site, users can simply answer a few questions, enter payment information, and print their permit.
Participating BLM field offices include Glennallen, Alaska; Pocatello, Idaho; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Taos, New Mexico; Prineville, Oregon; and Kemmerer.
During the pilot, online permits will be available – depending on the office and season – for fuelwood and Christmas trees 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while over-the-counter permits for these and other forest products will still be available during normal business hours.
The pilot program is intended to run for about a year, and the BLM plans to evaluate it for potential continuation and expansion over time.
For more information on the online forest products permit pilot program, go to the website or contact the Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.