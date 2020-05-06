JACKSON — The Bridger-Teton National Forest will begin selling firewood permits for personal use beginning May 15.
District offices will conduct business by phone and issue permits by mail to interested individuals for $7 per cord with a five cord minimum purchase. Permits will only be valid for the calendar year and must be in possession while collecting forest products with load tickets visible at the time of transport.
Permits will be offered for other forest products as well. Transplant permits will be available starting May 8, and post & pole permits will be available beginning May 15.
People should call their local district office to obtain permits for the Bridger-Teton National Forest rather than come to the office. Voicemails are checked frequently during regular business hours and people will receive a call back by the next available business day. The forest service is requesting payment by credit card. Permits will be mailed the following business day. Those who plan ahead will allow enough time to receive their permit by mail prior to collecting forest products.
Contact information for Bridger-Teton National Forest offices:
- Kemmerer Ranger District - (307) 877-5100
- Big Piney Ranger District - (307) 276-5800
- Greys River Ranger District - (307) 885-5300
- Blackrock Ranger District- (307) 543-3900
- Pinedale Ranger District (307) 367-4326
- Jackson Ranger District – 307-739-5400
When gathering firewood, permits allow for the harvest of down or standing dead wood only and it is important to use firewood from local sources to prevent the spread of invasive species.
A standard cord is 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 4 feet high, measuring 128 cubic feet when wood is stacked in a row. Make sure to cut firewood only where the permit allows, as neighboring forests might have different firewood cutting regulations and prices. Locations where forest product collection is not allowed include wilderness areas, campgrounds, picnic areas, resorts, recreation management areas, wilderness study areas, administrative sites, and timber sales. Maps of legal routes to access wood cutting locations will be available where permits are sold and on the forest website. Forest visitors are advised to check in with their local ranger stations regarding area road and trail information.
National Forests across the nation have been providing a substantial amount of firewood for the public since the 1970's, which has continued to grow as more households in America are adopting practices to reduce energy and fossil fuel consumption. Selling firewood permits also aids in fire prevention by removing burnable material from the forest floor.
For more information about Forest regulations or the products available for sale visit the website https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/btnf/passes-permits/forestproducts or call the office at (307) 739-5500.
