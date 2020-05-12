CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump's proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The day is meant to honor local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
“On Peace Officers Memorial Day and during Police Week, we commend the brave men and women of our law enforcement community for continually summoning the courage to fulfill their solemn oath to protect and serve. We also pause to remember all those who have lost their lives and who have suffered permanent disabilities defending their communities and the rule of law, including the heroes we have lost this year to the coronavirus,” the proclamation said.
