ROCK SPRINGS -- Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump's proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags immediately lowered to half-staff Oct. 17 through Oct. 18, in memory of U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who died Thursday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation concludes after Rock Springs football player's injury
- Arrest Report Oct. 13
- Workforce Services ready to assist Halliburton employees after layoff
- Arrest Report Oct. 10
- Arrest Report Oct. 14
- Dear Abby for Oct. 14, 2019
- Arrest Report Oct. 16
- Arrest Report Oct. 12
- Museum warns Reliance Tipple interior is extremely dangerous
- Report says Grand Teton one of most threatened parks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.