CHEYENNE—Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the United States and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Friday, January 24, 2020 in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder, who died in the line of duty on January 11.
