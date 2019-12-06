WYOMING — Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags lowered to half-staff for the entirety of Saturday, Dec. 7, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The president’s proclamation states, “I encourage all Americans to observe this solemn day of remembrance and to honor our military, past and present, with appropriate ceremonies and activities. I urge all federal agencies and interested organizations, groups, and individuals to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff in honor of those American patriots who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.”
